Home
/
Denton, TX
/
5204 Marina Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5204 Marina Drive

5204 Marina Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5204 Marina Drive, Denton, TX 76208

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
5 bedroom home has master suite located downstairs with a 15 X 10 master closet, dual sinks, separate tub & shower, bay window. Kitchen overlooks living area and backyard. Kitchen highlights include granite counter tops with island, walk-in pantry and butler's pantry outside dining room. 4 spacious bedrooms reside upstairs with 2 game room and another living area. Wood like floors in living area. Wood burning fireplace with rock front. Wired for flat screens in Living room and game room. Nest thermostat. Backyard of home overlooks community pool from second floor. Washer. dryer and refrigerator are available if tenant needs them.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

