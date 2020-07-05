5204 Marina Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking pool garage

5 bedroom home has master suite located downstairs with a 15 X 10 master closet, dual sinks, separate tub & shower, bay window. Kitchen overlooks living area and backyard. Kitchen highlights include granite counter tops with island, walk-in pantry and butler's pantry outside dining room. 4 spacious bedrooms reside upstairs with 2 game room and another living area. Wood like floors in living area. Wood burning fireplace with rock front. Wired for flat screens in Living room and game room. Nest thermostat. Backyard of home overlooks community pool from second floor. Washer. dryer and refrigerator are available if tenant needs them.