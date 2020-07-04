All apartments in Denton
Last updated August 12 2019 at 6:43 AM

4724 N Redbud Drive

4724 Redbud Dr · No Longer Available
Location

4724 Redbud Dr, Denton, TX 76208

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Available NOW. Spacious 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, 2-car garage 3350 sq ft house in a desirable neighborhood with great community amenities and easy access to DART and HWY I-35 E! Excellent elementary within walking distance, hike and bike trails nearby! Open floor plan, two masters (1st & 2nd floors) with dual sinks & separate shower! Game room up and study down! Tiled floor throughout 1st floor, upgraded lighting, high ceilings, large Breakfast Bar, Front porch, backyard patio, sprinkler system, 2 AC units and 2 water heaters.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4724 N Redbud Drive have any available units?
4724 N Redbud Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 4724 N Redbud Drive have?
Some of 4724 N Redbud Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4724 N Redbud Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4724 N Redbud Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4724 N Redbud Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4724 N Redbud Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 4724 N Redbud Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4724 N Redbud Drive offers parking.
Does 4724 N Redbud Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4724 N Redbud Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4724 N Redbud Drive have a pool?
No, 4724 N Redbud Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4724 N Redbud Drive have accessible units?
No, 4724 N Redbud Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4724 N Redbud Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4724 N Redbud Drive has units with dishwashers.

