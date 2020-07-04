4724 N Redbud Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking garage

Available NOW. Spacious 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, 2-car garage 3350 sq ft house in a desirable neighborhood with great community amenities and easy access to DART and HWY I-35 E! Excellent elementary within walking distance, hike and bike trails nearby! Open floor plan, two masters (1st & 2nd floors) with dual sinks & separate shower! Game room up and study down! Tiled floor throughout 1st floor, upgraded lighting, high ceilings, large Breakfast Bar, Front porch, backyard patio, sprinkler system, 2 AC units and 2 water heaters.