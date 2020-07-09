4712 Shagbark Drive

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher fireplace game room media room microwave

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave Property Amenities game room media room

Beautiful 4-3-2 home in Meadows at Hickory Creek in ARGYLE ISD! Great floor plan including spacious Family Room, huge kitchen with granite counter tops with an island and SS appliances. Downstairs, just as you come in the front door your have a room to your left that can be used as an office, music room or even a formal living room. You also have the Master BR and 2nd BR. The Master Bath has double sinks with a garden tub. Up stairs you will find a game room with a separate Media Room, 2 Bedrooms and a full bath