All apartments in Denton
Find more places like 4712 Shagbark Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denton, TX
/
4712 Shagbark Drive
Last updated May 19 2020 at 10:44 PM

4712 Shagbark Drive

4712 Shagbark Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

4712 Shagbark Lane, Denton, TX 76226

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
fireplace
game room
media room
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
Property Amenities
game room
media room
Beautiful 4-3-2 home in Meadows at Hickory Creek in ARGYLE ISD! Great floor plan including spacious Family Room, huge kitchen with granite counter tops with an island and SS appliances. Downstairs, just as you come in the front door your have a room to your left that can be used as an office, music room or even a formal living room. You also have the Master BR and 2nd BR. The Master Bath has double sinks with a garden tub. Up stairs you will find a game room with a separate Media Room, 2 Bedrooms and a full bath

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4712 Shagbark Drive have any available units?
4712 Shagbark Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 4712 Shagbark Drive have?
Some of 4712 Shagbark Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4712 Shagbark Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4712 Shagbark Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4712 Shagbark Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4712 Shagbark Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 4712 Shagbark Drive offer parking?
No, 4712 Shagbark Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4712 Shagbark Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4712 Shagbark Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4712 Shagbark Drive have a pool?
No, 4712 Shagbark Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4712 Shagbark Drive have accessible units?
No, 4712 Shagbark Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4712 Shagbark Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4712 Shagbark Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Find a Sublet
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Across The Street
1701 West Oak Street
Denton, TX 76201
Vintage Pads
2424 West Oak Street
Denton, TX 76201
Majestic Parc
2700 East Mckinney Street
Denton, TX 76209
Lights
1607 West Oak Street
Denton, TX 76201
Gardens of Denton
401 Ame Dr
Denton, TX 76207
Square9
315 South Locust Street
Denton, TX 76201
Woodhill
1408 Teasley
Denton, TX 76205
The Veranda
2420 East Mc kinney Road
Denton, TX 76201

Similar Pages

Denton 1 BedroomsDenton 2 Bedrooms
Denton Apartments with ParkingDenton Dog Friendly Apartments
Denton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TX
Grapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of North TexasTexas Woman's University
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas