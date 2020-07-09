All apartments in Denton
Find more places like 4506 Trumpet Vine.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denton, TX
/
4506 Trumpet Vine
Last updated May 19 2020 at 9:48 AM

4506 Trumpet Vine

4506 Trumpet View · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

4506 Trumpet View, Denton, TX 76208

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Available 07/01/20 Trumpet Vine - Property Id: 284450

Adorable single story home with beautiful brick & stone elevation in the highly sought after Preserve at Pecan Creek. Upgrades include rich hardwood flooring throughout, neutral paint tones and wood burning family room fireplace. Gourmet kitchen overlooking family room with an abundance of cabinetry, eat in kitchen, gas range, and walk-in pantry. Master suite complete with his & her sinks, separate shower, and walk-in closet. Huge backyard with covered patio.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/284450
Property Id 284450

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5795904)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4506 Trumpet Vine have any available units?
4506 Trumpet Vine doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 4506 Trumpet Vine have?
Some of 4506 Trumpet Vine's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4506 Trumpet Vine currently offering any rent specials?
4506 Trumpet Vine is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4506 Trumpet Vine pet-friendly?
No, 4506 Trumpet Vine is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 4506 Trumpet Vine offer parking?
No, 4506 Trumpet Vine does not offer parking.
Does 4506 Trumpet Vine have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4506 Trumpet Vine does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4506 Trumpet Vine have a pool?
No, 4506 Trumpet Vine does not have a pool.
Does 4506 Trumpet Vine have accessible units?
No, 4506 Trumpet Vine does not have accessible units.
Does 4506 Trumpet Vine have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4506 Trumpet Vine has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Best Cities for Pets 2019
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Across The Street
1701 West Oak Street
Denton, TX 76201
Autumn Ridge
3401 Joyce Lane
Denton, TX 76207
Zen
910 Eagle Dr
Denton, TX 76201
Westwind Apartments
1710 Sam Bass Blvd
Denton, TX 76205
Waterford at Spencer Oaks
2100 Spencer Rd
Denton, TX 76205
The Lodge at Pecan Creek
6503 S Shady Shores Rd
Denton, TX 76208
Woodhill
1408 Teasley
Denton, TX 76205
University Place
911 Bernard Street
Denton, TX 76201

Similar Pages

Denton 1 BedroomsDenton 2 Bedrooms
Denton Apartments with ParkingDenton Dog Friendly Apartments
Denton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TX
Grapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of North TexasTexas Woman's University
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas