Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly microwave oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly

AN APPLICATION HAS BEEN APPROVED. PROPERTY IS PENDING LEASE SIGNING & RECEIPT OF DEPOSITS. 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath home near TWU and UNT Campuses. 2 bedrooms and a bath upstairs and 1 bedroom and bath down. Tons of storage in the attic and under the stairs. Home comes with refrigerator, microwave, washer, and dryer. Allowable pets will be at case by case basis - NO CATS. Large fenced in backyard with storage shed.