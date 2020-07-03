All apartments in Denton
Find more places like 416 Water Oak Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denton, TX
/
416 Water Oak Street
Last updated October 21 2019 at 7:07 AM

416 Water Oak Street

416 Water Oak Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

416 Water Oak Street, Denton, TX 76209

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This beautiful home was built in 2013 with an open concept. Open plan with living, dining open to kitchen and dinette area. This home has 4 bedrooms & 2 full baths. Large living area with a beautiful fireplace. 4th bedroom has beautiful French doors and can be used as office or study. Large beautiful landscaped backyard with covered patio ready to entertain your guest. Master has a great backyard view, includes large bathroom with jet tub & separate shower & huge walk-in closet. Two bedrooms are split from master. Tile floor entry, kitchen & batg=hs,

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 416 Water Oak Street have any available units?
416 Water Oak Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 416 Water Oak Street have?
Some of 416 Water Oak Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 416 Water Oak Street currently offering any rent specials?
416 Water Oak Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 416 Water Oak Street pet-friendly?
No, 416 Water Oak Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 416 Water Oak Street offer parking?
Yes, 416 Water Oak Street offers parking.
Does 416 Water Oak Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 416 Water Oak Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 416 Water Oak Street have a pool?
No, 416 Water Oak Street does not have a pool.
Does 416 Water Oak Street have accessible units?
No, 416 Water Oak Street does not have accessible units.
Does 416 Water Oak Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 416 Water Oak Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Across The Street
1701 West Oak Street
Denton, TX 76201
Vintage Pads
2424 West Oak Street
Denton, TX 76201
Majestic Parc
2700 East Mckinney Street
Denton, TX 76209
Timberlinks at Denton
5201 Par Dr
Denton, TX 76208
Pace's Crossing
2411 S I-35E
Denton, TX 76210
Coronado North
301 Coronado Dr
Denton, TX 76209
Waterford at Spencer Oaks
2100 Spencer Rd
Denton, TX 76205
The Veranda
2420 East Mc kinney Road
Denton, TX 76201

Similar Pages

Denton 1 BedroomsDenton 2 Bedrooms
Denton Apartments with ParkingDenton Dog Friendly Apartments
Denton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TX
Grapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of North TexasTexas Woman's University
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas