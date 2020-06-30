4004 Crosstrees Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly playground pool

Nestled against lush green space, this immaculate 3 bed, 2 bath home with spacious office shows like a model! Rich, wood look tile accentuates this fluid floorplan with split bedrooms. Surround sound speakers inside and out and a private backyard with covered patio makes for ideal entertaining spot or quiet relaxation. Granite countertops, 42 inch cabinets and gas cooktop are all features in this kitchen fit for a foodie! Lovely curb appeal and a gorgeous, upgraded front door welcomes you home. Enjoy strolls in the neighborhood, playground fun for the kiddos or a cool dip in the community pool. There is a pet restriction.