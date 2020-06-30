All apartments in Denton
4004 Crosstrees Drive

4004 Crosstrees Dr · No Longer Available
Location

4004 Crosstrees Dr, Denton, TX 76210

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
playground
pool
Nestled against lush green space, this immaculate 3 bed, 2 bath home with spacious office shows like a model! Rich, wood look tile accentuates this fluid floorplan with split bedrooms. Surround sound speakers inside and out and a private backyard with covered patio makes for ideal entertaining spot or quiet relaxation. Granite countertops, 42 inch cabinets and gas cooktop are all features in this kitchen fit for a foodie! Lovely curb appeal and a gorgeous, upgraded front door welcomes you home. Enjoy strolls in the neighborhood, playground fun for the kiddos or a cool dip in the community pool. There is a pet restriction.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4004 Crosstrees Drive have any available units?
4004 Crosstrees Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 4004 Crosstrees Drive have?
Some of 4004 Crosstrees Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4004 Crosstrees Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4004 Crosstrees Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4004 Crosstrees Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4004 Crosstrees Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4004 Crosstrees Drive offer parking?
No, 4004 Crosstrees Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4004 Crosstrees Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4004 Crosstrees Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4004 Crosstrees Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4004 Crosstrees Drive has a pool.
Does 4004 Crosstrees Drive have accessible units?
No, 4004 Crosstrees Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4004 Crosstrees Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4004 Crosstrees Drive has units with dishwashers.

