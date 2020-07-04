3949 Overlake Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Great 3-2-2-Guyer school district and so convenient to shopping and I-35-Teasley area! Cozy home with 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths and 2 car garage. Light and neutral kitchen with dinette space viewing front area. Entry and kitchen with wood laminate type flooring. Living room with fireplace and updated flooring in 2017, Master with large tub-shower and large walk in closet. 2 more bedrooms and a bath down hallway some walkin closets. Utility room w-space for reg. size washer-dryer. Good area with schools nearby like Ryan elementary and Guyer High School! Don't Wait..available to view now, and lease can start first week in June if approved. Home is for sell at and lease