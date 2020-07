Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities carport parking

Available 07/16/20 This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home is located just off of FM 2499 in the south part of Denton. This home features a fenced in backyard, carport, full sized washer and dryer connections. This home comes with a dishwasher, and stove. The refrigerator in this home is not included. The home is cooled by central air and heat.



This home is pet friendly with owner approval.



(RLNE5780922)