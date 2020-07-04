All apartments in Denton
Last updated February 29 2020 at 3:05 AM

3913 Chimney Rock Drive

3913 Chimney Rock Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3913 Chimney Rock Drive, Denton, TX 76210

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
playground
pool
bbq/grill
$200 off first month's rent with move in by Feb 15!! Yard care included! Living area has wood-burning fireplace and lots of natural light. Open kitchen is large enough to accommodate your full size dining table and has plenty of cabinet space in addition to a pantry for storage. 2nd living area may be used as home office or formal dining space. Large master bedroom has view of back yard. 15x13 back yard deck is large enough for your patio table and grill. Community Pool and Playground. Near to Nelson Elementary, Walmart Neighborhood market, Sprouts, and more. No Smoking or vaping. No cats. Dogs allowed case by case, no aggressive breeds or their mixes. Renters Insurance Required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3913 Chimney Rock Drive have any available units?
3913 Chimney Rock Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 3913 Chimney Rock Drive have?
Some of 3913 Chimney Rock Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3913 Chimney Rock Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3913 Chimney Rock Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3913 Chimney Rock Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3913 Chimney Rock Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3913 Chimney Rock Drive offer parking?
No, 3913 Chimney Rock Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3913 Chimney Rock Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3913 Chimney Rock Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3913 Chimney Rock Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3913 Chimney Rock Drive has a pool.
Does 3913 Chimney Rock Drive have accessible units?
No, 3913 Chimney Rock Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3913 Chimney Rock Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3913 Chimney Rock Drive has units with dishwashers.

