3913 Chimney Rock Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly pool playground fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly playground pool bbq/grill

$200 off first month's rent with move in by Feb 15!! Yard care included! Living area has wood-burning fireplace and lots of natural light. Open kitchen is large enough to accommodate your full size dining table and has plenty of cabinet space in addition to a pantry for storage. 2nd living area may be used as home office or formal dining space. Large master bedroom has view of back yard. 15x13 back yard deck is large enough for your patio table and grill. Community Pool and Playground. Near to Nelson Elementary, Walmart Neighborhood market, Sprouts, and more. No Smoking or vaping. No cats. Dogs allowed case by case, no aggressive breeds or their mixes. Renters Insurance Required.