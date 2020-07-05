3905 Black Butte Drive

Amenities

recently renovated pool tennis court fireplace microwave

Beautifully updated 4 bed 2 bath home plus study and dinning in sought-after Oakmont! Open flow concept, fresh paint w designer’s color, all new luxury flooring throughout, large kitchen, spacious family room & double sink in both bathrooms! Access to 2 community swimming pools and tennis courts, golf country club community. Home is walking distance to community pool and fantastic location with easy access to major roads, highway, UNT, TWU, entertainment and shopping. Come and take a look before it's gone!