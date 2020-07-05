All apartments in Denton
Find more places like 3905 Black Butte Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denton, TX
/
3905 Black Butte Drive
Last updated June 10 2019 at 9:54 AM

3905 Black Butte Drive

3905 Black Butte Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3905 Black Butte Drive, Denton, TX 76210
Oakmont

Amenities

recently renovated
pool
tennis court
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
Beautifully updated 4 bed 2 bath home plus study and dinning in sought-after Oakmont! Open flow concept, fresh paint w designer’s color, all new luxury flooring throughout, large kitchen, spacious family room & double sink in both bathrooms! Access to 2 community swimming pools and tennis courts, golf country club community. Home is walking distance to community pool and fantastic location with easy access to major roads, highway, UNT, TWU, entertainment and shopping. Come and take a look before it's gone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3905 Black Butte Drive have any available units?
3905 Black Butte Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 3905 Black Butte Drive have?
Some of 3905 Black Butte Drive's amenities include recently renovated, pool, and tennis court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3905 Black Butte Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3905 Black Butte Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3905 Black Butte Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3905 Black Butte Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 3905 Black Butte Drive offer parking?
No, 3905 Black Butte Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3905 Black Butte Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3905 Black Butte Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3905 Black Butte Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3905 Black Butte Drive has a pool.
Does 3905 Black Butte Drive have accessible units?
No, 3905 Black Butte Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3905 Black Butte Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3905 Black Butte Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Quarter
1003 Eagle
Denton, TX 76201
Iconic Village
2411 W Hickory St
Denton, TX 76201
Coronado North
301 Coronado Dr
Denton, TX 76209
Oak Meadows
1810 Teasley Ln
Denton, TX 76205
Square9
315 South Locust Street
Denton, TX 76201
The Vibe
1610 E McKinney St
Denton, TX 76209
The Veranda
2420 East Mc kinney Road
Denton, TX 76201
Starlite
425 Fulton Street
Denton, TX 76201

Similar Pages

Denton 1 BedroomsDenton 2 Bedrooms
Denton Apartments with ParkingDenton Dog Friendly Apartments
Denton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TX
Grapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of North TexasTexas Woman's University
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas