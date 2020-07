Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This incredible one story home has a large kitchen island, granite countertops. Stainless steel appliance package, and level 2 ceramic tile on the floor and backsplash. Box ceiling in the family room. Full sprinkler, sod and 6ft privacy fence with metal posts. Low E and 16 SEER HVAC help minimize monthly utility costs. Great plan for entertaining. Freshly painted. Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity!

The owner is licensed Agent in State of Tx