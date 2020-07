Amenities

w/d hookup air conditioning range refrigerator

This peaceful 2 bedrooms/ 1 bathroom house is the perfect home for a family or couple. The home includes a fridge, stove, and washer/dryer connections. Residents are responsible for electric and gas. Call the leasing office today for more information or a tour of this lovely home.