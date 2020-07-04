All apartments in Denton
Last updated January 9 2020 at 7:34 PM

3513 Butler Drive

3513 Butler Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3513 Butler Drive, Denton, TX 76210

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A spacious and move-in ready 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Denton is now available! This 2-story home features a cozy fireplace, bonus room upstairs and dining room! The kitchen has plenty of cabinet space and a breakfast nook! The master bath has a large vanity with dual sinks, stand up shower, garden tub and walk-in closet! Fenced backyard with wooden deck, great for entertaining! Hurry, homes this nice do not last long! Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
We are only offering six-month leases for this property.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3513 Butler Drive have any available units?
3513 Butler Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 3513 Butler Drive have?
Some of 3513 Butler Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3513 Butler Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3513 Butler Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3513 Butler Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3513 Butler Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3513 Butler Drive offer parking?
No, 3513 Butler Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3513 Butler Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3513 Butler Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3513 Butler Drive have a pool?
No, 3513 Butler Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3513 Butler Drive have accessible units?
No, 3513 Butler Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3513 Butler Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3513 Butler Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

