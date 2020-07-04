3513 Butler Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

A spacious and move-in ready 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Denton is now available! This 2-story home features a cozy fireplace, bonus room upstairs and dining room! The kitchen has plenty of cabinet space and a breakfast nook! The master bath has a large vanity with dual sinks, stand up shower, garden tub and walk-in closet! Fenced backyard with wooden deck, great for entertaining! Hurry, homes this nice do not last long! Schedule your convenient self-showing today!

We are only offering six-month leases for this property.

