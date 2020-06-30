All apartments in Denton
3500 Monte Carlo Lane
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:01 AM

3500 Monte Carlo Lane

3500 Monte Carlo Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3500 Monte Carlo Lane, Denton, TX 76205

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
playground
pool
garage
new construction
AMAZING HOME, perfect 1.5 story floor plan! Very flexible use of space, can either be 5 beds (with 4 beds being on the 1st floor) or a 4 bed with a study. This home is the same floorplan as DR Horton's model home! Best lot in the community, with no direct backyard neighbors, HUGE lot. Great room concept with family, dining & kitchen all open. Granite, gas cooktop, stainless appliances + fridge included. WOOD LOOK TILE IN MAIN AREAS DOWNSTAIRS. Upstairs has game room, one bed & full bath. Private master is downstairs with separate shower & bath. BIG laundry with room for fridge. Located in highly desirable Teasley Trails with awesome features like splashpad, pool, playground & sidewalks

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3500 Monte Carlo Lane have any available units?
3500 Monte Carlo Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 3500 Monte Carlo Lane have?
Some of 3500 Monte Carlo Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3500 Monte Carlo Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3500 Monte Carlo Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3500 Monte Carlo Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3500 Monte Carlo Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 3500 Monte Carlo Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3500 Monte Carlo Lane offers parking.
Does 3500 Monte Carlo Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3500 Monte Carlo Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3500 Monte Carlo Lane have a pool?
Yes, 3500 Monte Carlo Lane has a pool.
Does 3500 Monte Carlo Lane have accessible units?
No, 3500 Monte Carlo Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3500 Monte Carlo Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3500 Monte Carlo Lane has units with dishwashers.

