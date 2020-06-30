3500 Monte Carlo Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking playground pool garage new construction

AMAZING HOME, perfect 1.5 story floor plan! Very flexible use of space, can either be 5 beds (with 4 beds being on the 1st floor) or a 4 bed with a study. This home is the same floorplan as DR Horton's model home! Best lot in the community, with no direct backyard neighbors, HUGE lot. Great room concept with family, dining & kitchen all open. Granite, gas cooktop, stainless appliances + fridge included. WOOD LOOK TILE IN MAIN AREAS DOWNSTAIRS. Upstairs has game room, one bed & full bath. Private master is downstairs with separate shower & bath. BIG laundry with room for fridge. Located in highly desirable Teasley Trails with awesome features like splashpad, pool, playground & sidewalks