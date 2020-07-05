All apartments in Denton
Last updated May 6 2019 at 2:15 AM

3444 Crisoforo Drive

3444 Crisoforo Dr · No Longer Available
Location

3444 Crisoforo Dr, Denton, TX 76207

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Open floor plan 4 bedroom single story house. This home is meticulously maintained & landscaped. The beautiful kitchen opens to the main living room with a fabulous granite breakfast bar and features tall, custom wood cabinetry, large eating nook, fireplace, plenty of light and a view of patio with a large and private backyard. Fourth bedroom can be a study room. Washer & dryer provided. Tiles and vinyl wood flooring throughout. The location is close to the loop for easy access to 1-35, UNT Discovery Park campus, schools, shopping and restaurants. Pets welcome upon approval and some restrictions may apply.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3444 Crisoforo Drive have any available units?
3444 Crisoforo Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 3444 Crisoforo Drive have?
Some of 3444 Crisoforo Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3444 Crisoforo Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3444 Crisoforo Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3444 Crisoforo Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3444 Crisoforo Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3444 Crisoforo Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3444 Crisoforo Drive offers parking.
Does 3444 Crisoforo Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3444 Crisoforo Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3444 Crisoforo Drive have a pool?
No, 3444 Crisoforo Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3444 Crisoforo Drive have accessible units?
No, 3444 Crisoforo Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3444 Crisoforo Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3444 Crisoforo Drive has units with dishwashers.

