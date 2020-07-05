3444 Crisoforo Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Open floor plan 4 bedroom single story house. This home is meticulously maintained & landscaped. The beautiful kitchen opens to the main living room with a fabulous granite breakfast bar and features tall, custom wood cabinetry, large eating nook, fireplace, plenty of light and a view of patio with a large and private backyard. Fourth bedroom can be a study room. Washer & dryer provided. Tiles and vinyl wood flooring throughout. The location is close to the loop for easy access to 1-35, UNT Discovery Park campus, schools, shopping and restaurants. Pets welcome upon approval and some restrictions may apply.