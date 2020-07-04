3426 Clydesdale Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave Property Amenities parking garage

Located in highly sought after neighborhood of Wheeler Ridge, this gorgeous 3 bed 2.5 bath home is ready for you to call it yours! Sitting on a corner lot, this home boasts 3 spacious living areas; as well as, a spacious master bedroom and master bath! If you are looking for a home to entertain then look no further! This home offers a great open concept kitchen that flows into the dining and second living area. Also, let's not forget about the enormous backyard! And if being outside isn't for you, come enjoy the nice cool AC. This home has a brand new oversized but energy-efficient AC unit perfect for those hot Texas summer days!