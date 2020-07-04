All apartments in Denton
3426 Clydesdale Drive
Last updated June 9 2020 at 8:14 AM

3426 Clydesdale Drive

3426 Clydesdale Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3426 Clydesdale Drive, Denton, TX 76210

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Located in highly sought after neighborhood of Wheeler Ridge, this gorgeous 3 bed 2.5 bath home is ready for you to call it yours! Sitting on a corner lot, this home boasts 3 spacious living areas; as well as, a spacious master bedroom and master bath! If you are looking for a home to entertain then look no further! This home offers a great open concept kitchen that flows into the dining and second living area. Also, let's not forget about the enormous backyard! And if being outside isn't for you, come enjoy the nice cool AC. This home has a brand new oversized but energy-efficient AC unit perfect for those hot Texas summer days!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3426 Clydesdale Drive have any available units?
3426 Clydesdale Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 3426 Clydesdale Drive have?
Some of 3426 Clydesdale Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3426 Clydesdale Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3426 Clydesdale Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3426 Clydesdale Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3426 Clydesdale Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 3426 Clydesdale Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3426 Clydesdale Drive offers parking.
Does 3426 Clydesdale Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3426 Clydesdale Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3426 Clydesdale Drive have a pool?
No, 3426 Clydesdale Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3426 Clydesdale Drive have accessible units?
No, 3426 Clydesdale Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3426 Clydesdale Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3426 Clydesdale Drive has units with dishwashers.

