3401 Paint Drive Available 07/05/19 Beautiful Home-Sundown Ranch - This fabulous 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home is located on a huge corner lot in Sundown Ranch in South Denton. Close to shopping and highway access. Newly renovated interior, amazing yard with patio for entertaining, sprinkler system. Community features include, walking trail, fishing pond, swimming pool, playground. This home is a MUST SEE-This home will go quick.



