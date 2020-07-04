All apartments in Denton
3401 Paint Drive
Last updated May 15 2019 at 10:18 AM

3401 Paint Drive

3401 Paint Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3401 Paint Drive, Denton, TX 76210

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
microwave
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3401 Paint Drive Available 07/05/19 Beautiful Home-Sundown Ranch - This fabulous 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home is located on a huge corner lot in Sundown Ranch in South Denton. Close to shopping and highway access. Newly renovated interior, amazing yard with patio for entertaining, sprinkler system. Community features include, walking trail, fishing pond, swimming pool, playground. This home is a MUST SEE-This home will go quick.

***MOVE IN 7/5/2019 ***

Schedule your tour today-940-565-9902 ext 228 Tracy

Visit www.adamirealty.com to view all of our listings.

(RLNE4805308)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3401 Paint Drive have any available units?
3401 Paint Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 3401 Paint Drive have?
Some of 3401 Paint Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3401 Paint Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3401 Paint Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3401 Paint Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3401 Paint Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3401 Paint Drive offer parking?
No, 3401 Paint Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3401 Paint Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3401 Paint Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3401 Paint Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3401 Paint Drive has a pool.
Does 3401 Paint Drive have accessible units?
No, 3401 Paint Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3401 Paint Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3401 Paint Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

