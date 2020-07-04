3318 Clydesdale Drive

Amenities

Best kept secret in Denton! This spectacular home is nestled in the highly sought after neighborhood of Wheeler Ridge. It is a stone throw from a private pond, community pool & playground, & schools. It is currently zoned for Crownover Middle and Guyer HS. This recently remodeled home boasts: gleaming wood look floors, Silestone Counters, open floor plan with 2 living and a game room, 2 dining, large arbor style patio, storage building, brick WBFP, 2 inch blinds, large utility room with walk in pantry, & much more. This home is the whole package! View today before its one.