Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Charming move-in ready 3-bedroom 2-bath single story home in Argyle ISD, featuring a beautiful spacious kitchen with island, stained cabinets and granite countertops, open floor plan to dining and living room with a focal stone fireplace and a full views of large backyard, new luxury vinyl plank flooring and freshly painted throughout; covered patio, masterbath with garden tub, double sinks and walk-in closet. Easy access to I-35, shopping, dinning and Universities.