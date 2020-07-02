3308 Anysa Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Cute home in quiet cul-de-sac! Huge kitchen with tons of cabinets and lots of counter top space, pantry, convenient island, and updated black appliances. Open floor plan with split-bedroom concept. Guest wing has 2 bedrooms with large windows and ceiling fans. Between the bedrooms is a linen closet and guest bath. Large master has space for a sitting area or an office area. Master bath has 2 sinks, separate tub & shower, spacious walk-in closet, and lots of natural light. Large backyard boasts several trees, privacy fence,and a large open patio!