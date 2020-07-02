All apartments in Denton
Find more places like 3308 Anysa Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denton, TX
/
3308 Anysa Lane
Last updated May 2 2019 at 9:37 AM

3308 Anysa Lane

3308 Anysa Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3308 Anysa Lane, Denton, TX 76209

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cute home in quiet cul-de-sac! Huge kitchen with tons of cabinets and lots of counter top space, pantry, convenient island, and updated black appliances. Open floor plan with split-bedroom concept. Guest wing has 2 bedrooms with large windows and ceiling fans. Between the bedrooms is a linen closet and guest bath. Large master has space for a sitting area or an office area. Master bath has 2 sinks, separate tub & shower, spacious walk-in closet, and lots of natural light. Large backyard boasts several trees, privacy fence,and a large open patio!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3308 Anysa Lane have any available units?
3308 Anysa Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 3308 Anysa Lane have?
Some of 3308 Anysa Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3308 Anysa Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3308 Anysa Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3308 Anysa Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3308 Anysa Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 3308 Anysa Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3308 Anysa Lane offers parking.
Does 3308 Anysa Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3308 Anysa Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3308 Anysa Lane have a pool?
No, 3308 Anysa Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3308 Anysa Lane have accessible units?
No, 3308 Anysa Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3308 Anysa Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3308 Anysa Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Quarter
1003 Eagle
Denton, TX 76201
Across The Street
1701 West Oak Street
Denton, TX 76201
Trinity Pines Apartments
3815 Stuart Road
Denton, TX 76209
Timberlinks at Denton
5201 Par Dr
Denton, TX 76208
Crash Pads II
1111 Eagle Drive
Denton, TX 76201
19TWENTY APARTMENTS
1920 N Ruddell St
Denton, TX 76209
The Lodge at Pecan Creek
6503 S Shady Shores Rd
Denton, TX 76208
The Vibe
1610 E McKinney St
Denton, TX 76209

Similar Pages

Denton 1 BedroomsDenton 2 Bedrooms
Denton Apartments with ParkingDenton Dog Friendly Apartments
Denton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TX
Grapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of North TexasTexas Woman's University
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas