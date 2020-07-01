All apartments in Denton
Find more places like 3306 Huisache Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denton, TX
/
3306 Huisache Street
Last updated October 21 2019 at 11:07 PM

3306 Huisache Street

3306 Huisache Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3306 Huisache Street, Denton, TX 76209

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
garage
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
new construction
Amazing opportunity to get into a Short Term Lease. Beautiful two-story home located in the Sun Valley Subdivision. This modern home boasts a LARGE living area with Open Concept Kitchen, perfect for entertaining. The kitchen has Amazing Granite Countertops, SS Appliances, Bamboo Floors and Contemporary Fixtures. Master Bedroom is on 1st and three more spacious bedrooms up. The home includes a dedicated office and Game room upstairs. This property possesses a very large backyard with the potential to create something truly special.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3306 Huisache Street have any available units?
3306 Huisache Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 3306 Huisache Street have?
Some of 3306 Huisache Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3306 Huisache Street currently offering any rent specials?
3306 Huisache Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3306 Huisache Street pet-friendly?
No, 3306 Huisache Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 3306 Huisache Street offer parking?
Yes, 3306 Huisache Street offers parking.
Does 3306 Huisache Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3306 Huisache Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3306 Huisache Street have a pool?
No, 3306 Huisache Street does not have a pool.
Does 3306 Huisache Street have accessible units?
No, 3306 Huisache Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3306 Huisache Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3306 Huisache Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Best Cities for Families 2019
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Crash Pads
814 Bernard Street
Denton, TX 76201
Vintage Pads
2424 West Oak Street
Denton, TX 76201
Crash Pads II
1111 Eagle Drive
Denton, TX 76201
Hickory Creek Ranch
2700 Cedar Creek Lane
Denton, TX 76210
Iconic Village
2411 W Hickory St
Denton, TX 76201
Coronado North
301 Coronado Dr
Denton, TX 76209
Waterford at Spencer Oaks
2100 Spencer Rd
Denton, TX 76205
Mckinney Park
191 Duchess Dr
Denton, TX 76208

Similar Pages

Denton 1 BedroomsDenton 2 Bedrooms
Denton Apartments with ParkingDenton Dog Friendly Apartments
Denton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TX
Grapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of North TexasTexas Woman's University
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas