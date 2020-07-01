3306 Huisache Street

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher new construction garage game room

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven Property Amenities game room parking garage new construction

Amazing opportunity to get into a Short Term Lease. Beautiful two-story home located in the Sun Valley Subdivision. This modern home boasts a LARGE living area with Open Concept Kitchen, perfect for entertaining. The kitchen has Amazing Granite Countertops, SS Appliances, Bamboo Floors and Contemporary Fixtures. Master Bedroom is on 1st and three more spacious bedrooms up. The home includes a dedicated office and Game room upstairs. This property possesses a very large backyard with the potential to create something truly special.