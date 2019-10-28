326 Mill Street

Amenities

PERFECT for anyone looking for convenience and a nice open concept! Unit features two bedrooms, two bath*Only 1.5 miles away from both UNT & TWU campus! Minutes from historic downtown Denton square with restaurants, night life & shopping! DCTA transit close by too*Fresh paint, new flooring & so much more*Unit comes with central air&heat, electric stove, oven & refrigerator*Covered front & back porch*Privacy parking in the back*No Washer Dryer Hook Ups-24 Hr Laundry Close By*12 Month Terms + Only*NO PETS*NO SMOKING*Each adult 18yrs old-TAR application, copies of Drivers License & Proof Of Income for a month-Scan all to listing agent*Link will be sent to tenant email via mysmartmove.com to pay for the $40 fee.