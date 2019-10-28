All apartments in Denton
Find more places like 326 Mill Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denton, TX
/
326 Mill Street
Last updated February 29 2020 at 3:05 AM

326 Mill Street

326 Mill Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

326 Mill Street, Denton, TX 76205

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
parking
air conditioning
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
24hr laundry
PERFECT for anyone looking for convenience and a nice open concept! Unit features two bedrooms, two bath*Only 1.5 miles away from both UNT & TWU campus! Minutes from historic downtown Denton square with restaurants, night life & shopping! DCTA transit close by too*Fresh paint, new flooring & so much more*Unit comes with central air&heat, electric stove, oven & refrigerator*Covered front & back porch*Privacy parking in the back*No Washer Dryer Hook Ups-24 Hr Laundry Close By*12 Month Terms + Only*NO PETS*NO SMOKING*Each adult 18yrs old-TAR application, copies of Drivers License & Proof Of Income for a month-Scan all to listing agent*Link will be sent to tenant email via mysmartmove.com to pay for the $40 fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 326 Mill Street have any available units?
326 Mill Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 326 Mill Street have?
Some of 326 Mill Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 326 Mill Street currently offering any rent specials?
326 Mill Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 326 Mill Street pet-friendly?
No, 326 Mill Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 326 Mill Street offer parking?
Yes, 326 Mill Street offers parking.
Does 326 Mill Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 326 Mill Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 326 Mill Street have a pool?
No, 326 Mill Street does not have a pool.
Does 326 Mill Street have accessible units?
No, 326 Mill Street does not have accessible units.
Does 326 Mill Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 326 Mill Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lights
1607 West Oak Street
Denton, TX 76201
Pace's Crossing
2411 S I-35E
Denton, TX 76210
Oak Meadows
1810 Teasley Ln
Denton, TX 76205
Londonderry Oaks
1721 Teasley Ln
Denton, TX 76210
Waterford at Spencer Oaks
2100 Spencer Rd
Denton, TX 76205
19TWENTY APARTMENTS
1920 N Ruddell St
Denton, TX 76209
The Vibe
1610 E McKinney St
Denton, TX 76209
University Place
911 Bernard Street
Denton, TX 76201

Similar Pages

Denton 1 BedroomsDenton 2 Bedrooms
Denton Apartments with ParkingDenton Dog Friendly Apartments
Denton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TX
Grapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of North TexasTexas Woman's University
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas