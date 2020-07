Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This one story home in Argyle ISD is available for lease. The home features a covered front patio, open concept floor plan, and two car garage. A spacious kitchen offers granite countertops, tile backsplash, breakfast area, pantry and oven-range. Master suite has a walk in closet with built in shelves, garden tub, separate shower, with his and her sinks. Pets are a case by case basis. There is an HOA which is paid for by owners.