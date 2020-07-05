3236 Tamarack Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

Argyle ISD. Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer included!! Available June 1st or maybe last week in May. Ready for great tenants. . This is a beautiful DR Horton home that is Like new, shows like a model. Great lay out, the front room can be used as an office, as a formal living or dining room. Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances. The sky light in the kitchen provides great natural light. Super efficient HVAC System. Covered Patio and great backyard! Perfect for an Executive Lease.