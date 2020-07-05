All apartments in Denton
3236 Tamarack Lane
Last updated May 3 2020 at 12:10 AM

3236 Tamarack Lane

3236 Tamarack Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3236 Tamarack Lane, Denton, TX 76226

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Argyle ISD. Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer included!! Available June 1st or maybe last week in May. Ready for great tenants. . This is a beautiful DR Horton home that is Like new, shows like a model. Great lay out, the front room can be used as an office, as a formal living or dining room. Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances. The sky light in the kitchen provides great natural light. Super efficient HVAC System. Covered Patio and great backyard! Perfect for an Executive Lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3236 Tamarack Lane have any available units?
3236 Tamarack Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 3236 Tamarack Lane have?
Some of 3236 Tamarack Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3236 Tamarack Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3236 Tamarack Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3236 Tamarack Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3236 Tamarack Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 3236 Tamarack Lane offer parking?
No, 3236 Tamarack Lane does not offer parking.
Does 3236 Tamarack Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3236 Tamarack Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3236 Tamarack Lane have a pool?
No, 3236 Tamarack Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3236 Tamarack Lane have accessible units?
No, 3236 Tamarack Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3236 Tamarack Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3236 Tamarack Lane has units with dishwashers.

