Home
/
Denton, TX
/
3227 Andalusian Drive
Last updated December 6 2019 at 8:18 AM

3227 Andalusian Drive

Location

3227 Andalusian Drive, Denton, TX 76210

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Great Location In DentonISD. Close to Shopping and freeways for great accessibility. This is a charming 3 bedroom, 2 bath home. 1800 approx. square feet. All tile flooring and wood. Perfect for children and pet. Large Over sized Kitchen. Plenty of Cabinets and counter space. Large walk in Pantry. Refrigerator is included. Washer Dryer connections in kitchen separate room. Fenced backyard and covered patio with Fan. One Guard Home Warranty. Open Floor Plan for easy living. Lots of light and 2 dining areas. Come see this and you will call it Home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3227 Andalusian Drive have any available units?
3227 Andalusian Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 3227 Andalusian Drive have?
Some of 3227 Andalusian Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3227 Andalusian Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3227 Andalusian Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3227 Andalusian Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3227 Andalusian Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3227 Andalusian Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3227 Andalusian Drive offers parking.
Does 3227 Andalusian Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3227 Andalusian Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3227 Andalusian Drive have a pool?
No, 3227 Andalusian Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3227 Andalusian Drive have accessible units?
No, 3227 Andalusian Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3227 Andalusian Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3227 Andalusian Drive has units with dishwashers.

