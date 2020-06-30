3227 Andalusian Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace

Great Location In DentonISD. Close to Shopping and freeways for great accessibility. This is a charming 3 bedroom, 2 bath home. 1800 approx. square feet. All tile flooring and wood. Perfect for children and pet. Large Over sized Kitchen. Plenty of Cabinets and counter space. Large walk in Pantry. Refrigerator is included. Washer Dryer connections in kitchen separate room. Fenced backyard and covered patio with Fan. One Guard Home Warranty. Open Floor Plan for easy living. Lots of light and 2 dining areas. Come see this and you will call it Home.