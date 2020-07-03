All apartments in Denton
3216 Oriole Lane
Last updated March 28 2020 at 10:10 AM

3216 Oriole Lane

3216 Oriole Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3216 Oriole Lane, Denton, TX 76209

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Update: one pet under 50 pounds now allowed. This charming home won't last long. It is located in an established neighborhood and has been recently renovated. Super cute exterior opens up to laminate wood flooring, two living areas, and open concept kitchen. Kitchen and bathrooms have been updated. The split bedroom layout provides great privacy. Master bathroom has charming barn door. Lots of natural light abound in this home, and the back doors lead out to a large covered patio. You will enjoy the large oak trees in this large backyard!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 1
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3216 Oriole Lane have any available units?
3216 Oriole Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 3216 Oriole Lane have?
Some of 3216 Oriole Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3216 Oriole Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3216 Oriole Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3216 Oriole Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3216 Oriole Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3216 Oriole Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3216 Oriole Lane offers parking.
Does 3216 Oriole Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3216 Oriole Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3216 Oriole Lane have a pool?
No, 3216 Oriole Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3216 Oriole Lane have accessible units?
No, 3216 Oriole Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3216 Oriole Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3216 Oriole Lane has units with dishwashers.

