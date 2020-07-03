3216 Oriole Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Update: one pet under 50 pounds now allowed. This charming home won't last long. It is located in an established neighborhood and has been recently renovated. Super cute exterior opens up to laminate wood flooring, two living areas, and open concept kitchen. Kitchen and bathrooms have been updated. The split bedroom layout provides great privacy. Master bathroom has charming barn door. Lots of natural light abound in this home, and the back doors lead out to a large covered patio. You will enjoy the large oak trees in this large backyard!