321 Bradley St

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven range refrigerator Property Amenities

Available 07/30/20 321 Bradley offers both character and convenience! Built in 1958, this home offers charm galore - it has been well maintained and offers original features from the build date. This property is located within walking distance to the University of North Texas as it is just two blocks away from Environmental Education, Science and Technology Building on campus. This property is also positioned just two blocks from McKenna Park and three blocks from Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital.



This is definitely a don't miss - call (940)243-7368 to schedule a showing!



No Pets Allowed



