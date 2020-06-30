All apartments in Denton
Find more places like 321 Bradley St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denton, TX
/
321 Bradley St
Last updated July 4 2020 at 3:01 PM

321 Bradley St

321 Bradley Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

321 Bradley Street, Denton, TX 76201

Amenities

air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Available 07/30/20 321 Bradley offers both character and convenience! Built in 1958, this home offers charm galore - it has been well maintained and offers original features from the build date. This property is located within walking distance to the University of North Texas as it is just two blocks away from Environmental Education, Science and Technology Building on campus. This property is also positioned just two blocks from McKenna Park and three blocks from Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital.

This is definitely a don't miss - call (940)243-7368 to schedule a showing!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE1327125)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 321 Bradley St have any available units?
321 Bradley St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 321 Bradley St have?
Some of 321 Bradley St's amenities include air conditioning, range, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 321 Bradley St currently offering any rent specials?
321 Bradley St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 321 Bradley St pet-friendly?
No, 321 Bradley St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 321 Bradley St offer parking?
No, 321 Bradley St does not offer parking.
Does 321 Bradley St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 321 Bradley St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 321 Bradley St have a pool?
No, 321 Bradley St does not have a pool.
Does 321 Bradley St have accessible units?
No, 321 Bradley St does not have accessible units.
Does 321 Bradley St have units with dishwashers?
No, 321 Bradley St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Quarter
1003 Eagle
Denton, TX 76201
Discovery Park
3925 North Elm Street
Denton, TX 76207
The Metro
627 Bernard Street
Denton, TX 76201
Westwind Apartments
1710 Sam Bass Blvd
Denton, TX 76205
Oak Meadows
1810 Teasley Ln
Denton, TX 76205
Gardens of Denton
401 Ame Dr
Denton, TX 76207
Waterford at Spencer Oaks
2100 Spencer Rd
Denton, TX 76205
Square9
315 South Locust Street
Denton, TX 76201

Similar Pages

Denton 1 BedroomsDenton 2 Bedrooms
Denton Apartments with ParkingDenton Dog Friendly Apartments
Denton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TX
Grapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of North TexasTexas Woman's University
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas