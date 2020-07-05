3201 Capetown Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

WOW! Gorgeous home in immaculate condition on corner lot with large, inviting front porch! Step into the welcoming foyer with spacious office (or flex room) just inside. The open floor plan is great for entertaining; with the kitchen open to the living room, there's no pausing the movie to grab more popcorn! The Master Suite boasts a large soaking tub, separate shower, and roomy walk-in closet. 2 more spacious bedrooms enjoy large closets and vaulted ceilings. Separate utility room, a 2 car garage, and a great backyard that's ready to welcome you! Renter must provide proof of three times the rent in income a month to qualify for the home. Home is also For Sale.

One dog under 8lbs allowed.