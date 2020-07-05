All apartments in Denton
3201 Capetown Drive
Last updated March 16 2019 at 5:58 AM

3201 Capetown Drive

3201 Capetown Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3201 Capetown Drive, Denton, TX 76208

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
WOW! Gorgeous home in immaculate condition on corner lot with large, inviting front porch! Step into the welcoming foyer with spacious office (or flex room) just inside. The open floor plan is great for entertaining; with the kitchen open to the living room, there's no pausing the movie to grab more popcorn! The Master Suite boasts a large soaking tub, separate shower, and roomy walk-in closet. 2 more spacious bedrooms enjoy large closets and vaulted ceilings. Separate utility room, a 2 car garage, and a great backyard that's ready to welcome you! Renter must provide proof of three times the rent in income a month to qualify for the home. Home is also For Sale.
One dog under 8lbs allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
limit: 1
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3201 Capetown Drive have any available units?
3201 Capetown Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 3201 Capetown Drive have?
Some of 3201 Capetown Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3201 Capetown Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3201 Capetown Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3201 Capetown Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3201 Capetown Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3201 Capetown Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3201 Capetown Drive offers parking.
Does 3201 Capetown Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3201 Capetown Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3201 Capetown Drive have a pool?
No, 3201 Capetown Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3201 Capetown Drive have accessible units?
No, 3201 Capetown Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3201 Capetown Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3201 Capetown Drive has units with dishwashers.

