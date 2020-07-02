3201 Anysa Lane

Great 3-2-2 for lease. Excellent condition. Large fenced back yard backs to farm land and pasture-Great Views. Built in 2005. Vinyl Plank floors from entry through family room. Living Area with fireplace. Spacious eat-in kitchen open to living area and large dinette. Light and bright throughout. Comfortable neighborhood with culdesacs throughout area. Split bedroom arrangement. We show available February 1 but can possibly extend out a few weeks if necessary. Will consider a short term lease also through at least mid-June if approved.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
