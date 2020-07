Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave range walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Cute 3 bedroom 2 bath home to rent in North Denton. Conveniently located. Walking distance to Elementary and Middle school. Sleek black appliances in the kitchen including a smooth-top stove, plus lots of cabinet space and open to the dining area. Living room has a cozy fireplace. Spacious master with a walk-in closet. Fenced backyard. Rear-entry garage and side walks. Nicely kept yard. All information deemed to be reliable but not guaranteed. Tenant to verify all information.