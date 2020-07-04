3121 Hornbeam St

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/40755ec06a ---- Gorgeous 3/2 home with Study in highly sought out Argyle School District! Well laid out floor plan, upgraded through out with crown molding, french doors to study, kitchen skylight, recessed lighting, granite counters in Kitchen, large garden tub in master with separate shower. Pavers recently installed on exterior walkways. Won\'t last long! Occupied Home to Schedule Viewing, CALL 817-736-1935 and Follow INSTRUCTIONS. For rental and pet criteria, required documentation and to apply visit www.rentdfw.net. Completion of Pet Screening (Pets and No Pets) go to www.westromgroup.petscreening.com. All documents to be emailed to APPLICATIONS@WESTROMGROUP.COM. Deposit, Pet Fees, Rents Due within 24 HOURS OF APPROVAL! We do not advertise on Craigslist!! Disposal Granite Countertops Stainless Appliances W & D Connection