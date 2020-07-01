All apartments in Denton
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3049 Olympia

3049 Olympia Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3049 Olympia Drive, Denton, TX 76209

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3049 Olympia Available 04/01/19 - Cozy Town home style four-plex on the north side of Denton. New Paint-New Carpet-New Floors currently being completed and installed Just across the street from Strickland Middle School and the North Branch Public Library. Easy access to downtown Denton and Loop 288. One cat or one small dog allowed. Only one pet per unit. $500 refundable pet deposit required. Pet must be approved before renal application is submitted. Send picture to carricoprop@gmail.com. Photos are of like unit not 3049. 3049 is being updated with new paint and new floors. Prospective tenants must view property. Viewing will be available on 3/15/2019. Rent ready on March 18, 2019. Description and room information are assumed to be correct but prospective tenants must verify all information.

(RLNE4753828)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3049 Olympia have any available units?
3049 Olympia doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
Is 3049 Olympia currently offering any rent specials?
3049 Olympia is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3049 Olympia pet-friendly?
Yes, 3049 Olympia is pet friendly.
Does 3049 Olympia offer parking?
No, 3049 Olympia does not offer parking.
Does 3049 Olympia have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3049 Olympia does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3049 Olympia have a pool?
No, 3049 Olympia does not have a pool.
Does 3049 Olympia have accessible units?
No, 3049 Olympia does not have accessible units.
Does 3049 Olympia have units with dishwashers?
No, 3049 Olympia does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3049 Olympia have units with air conditioning?
No, 3049 Olympia does not have units with air conditioning.

