Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage new construction

Great brick home has been recently updated with vinyl flooring and fresh paint plus recent AC. Special features include fireplace, refrigerator in kitchen, covered back patio and ceiling fans. Home sits on an oversized corner lot and has a large back yard. Perfect for the family. In great condition! All information deemed to be reliable but not guaranteed. Tenant to verify all information.