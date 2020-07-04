All apartments in Denton
Find more places like 3008 Bella Lago Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denton, TX
/
3008 Bella Lago Drive
Last updated April 24 2019 at 11:38 PM

3008 Bella Lago Drive

3008 Bella Lago Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3008 Bella Lago Drive, Denton, TX 76210

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous property with four bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, 3 car garage, back fenced yard! Big master bedroom, guest bedroom, 1 full bath and half bath on the 1st floor of the property. Big open living area with beautiful fireplace, vaulted ceiling, kitchen with granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, back fenced yard with covered porch. Property on gated community! Second story offers 1 bed with full private bath, guest bedroom, full guest bath and extra room, balconies over-viewing the 1st floor!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3008 Bella Lago Drive have any available units?
3008 Bella Lago Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 3008 Bella Lago Drive have?
Some of 3008 Bella Lago Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3008 Bella Lago Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3008 Bella Lago Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3008 Bella Lago Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3008 Bella Lago Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 3008 Bella Lago Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3008 Bella Lago Drive offers parking.
Does 3008 Bella Lago Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3008 Bella Lago Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3008 Bella Lago Drive have a pool?
No, 3008 Bella Lago Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3008 Bella Lago Drive have accessible units?
No, 3008 Bella Lago Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3008 Bella Lago Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3008 Bella Lago Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Discovery Park
3925 North Elm Street
Denton, TX 76207
Majestic Parc
2700 East Mckinney Street
Denton, TX 76209
Fountains of Denton
2401 E McKinney St
Denton, TX 76209
Pace's Crossing
2411 S I-35E
Denton, TX 76210
Waterford at Spencer Oaks
2100 Spencer Rd
Denton, TX 76205
19TWENTY APARTMENTS
1920 N Ruddell St
Denton, TX 76209
The Vibe
1610 E McKinney St
Denton, TX 76209
The Veranda
2420 East Mc kinney Road
Denton, TX 76201

Similar Pages

Denton 1 BedroomsDenton 2 Bedrooms
Denton Apartments with ParkingDenton Dog Friendly Apartments
Denton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TX
Grapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of North TexasTexas Woman's University
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas