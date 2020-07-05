All apartments in Denton
Find more places like 300 Mckamy Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denton, TX
/
300 Mckamy Boulevard
Last updated May 10 2019 at 10:10 PM

300 Mckamy Boulevard

300 Mckamy Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

300 Mckamy Boulevard, Denton, TX 76207

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Turnkey property is ready for move in! All new laminate flooring and paint. Large living room with fireplace, eat in kitchen with tons of cabinets and large pantry. 2 in faux wood blinds throughout. Backyard has room to run and patio is covered for outdoor entertaining. Master bedroom features mounted flat screen, while the master bath has a garden tub and dual sinks. Split bedroom set up provides privacy. Washer, dryer and fridge all stay with the home for your use!
Great location close to 288, 35 and Downtown Denton.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 300 Mckamy Boulevard have any available units?
300 Mckamy Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 300 Mckamy Boulevard have?
Some of 300 Mckamy Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 300 Mckamy Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
300 Mckamy Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 300 Mckamy Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 300 Mckamy Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 300 Mckamy Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 300 Mckamy Boulevard offers parking.
Does 300 Mckamy Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 300 Mckamy Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 300 Mckamy Boulevard have a pool?
No, 300 Mckamy Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 300 Mckamy Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 300 Mckamy Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 300 Mckamy Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 300 Mckamy Boulevard has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Quarter
1003 Eagle
Denton, TX 76201
Across The Street
1701 West Oak Street
Denton, TX 76201
Timberlinks at Denton
5201 Par Dr
Denton, TX 76208
Lights
1607 West Oak Street
Denton, TX 76201
Londonderry Oaks
1721 Teasley Ln
Denton, TX 76210
Waterford at Spencer Oaks
2100 Spencer Rd
Denton, TX 76205
Mckinney Park
191 Duchess Dr
Denton, TX 76208
University Place
911 Bernard Street
Denton, TX 76201

Similar Pages

Denton 1 BedroomsDenton 2 Bedrooms
Denton Apartments with ParkingDenton Dog Friendly Apartments
Denton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TX
Grapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of North TexasTexas Woman's University
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas