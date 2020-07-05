300 Mckamy Boulevard

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Turnkey property is ready for move in! All new laminate flooring and paint. Large living room with fireplace, eat in kitchen with tons of cabinets and large pantry. 2 in faux wood blinds throughout. Backyard has room to run and patio is covered for outdoor entertaining. Master bedroom features mounted flat screen, while the master bath has a garden tub and dual sinks. Split bedroom set up provides privacy. Washer, dryer and fridge all stay with the home for your use!

Great location close to 288, 35 and Downtown Denton.