2800 Dominion Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking garage

Walk into this light n bright energy efficient home! This home comes complete with solar panels, dual pain windows, sprinkler system, radiant barrier and more. Walk into the large entry foyer with double doors to your right that opens into the large office w plank type floors. Huge kitchen w granite counters, glass top stove, tons of cabinets, +walk in pantry. Large living w half bath and under stairs storage. Master down with Enormous Closet. Large upstairs Game rm with 2 separate walk in attics. Look at the sizes of the upstairs bedrooms! Dont forget to go out back to HUGE back yard with covered patio and new hand made storage workshop with windows and loft. Property backs up to open field no back neighbors!