2800 Dominion Street
2800 Dominion Street

2800 Dominion St · No Longer Available
Location

2800 Dominion St, Denton, TX 76209
Northwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Walk into this light n bright energy efficient home! This home comes complete with solar panels, dual pain windows, sprinkler system, radiant barrier and more. Walk into the large entry foyer with double doors to your right that opens into the large office w plank type floors. Huge kitchen w granite counters, glass top stove, tons of cabinets, +walk in pantry. Large living w half bath and under stairs storage. Master down with Enormous Closet. Large upstairs Game rm with 2 separate walk in attics. Look at the sizes of the upstairs bedrooms! Dont forget to go out back to HUGE back yard with covered patio and new hand made storage workshop with windows and loft. Property backs up to open field no back neighbors!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2800 Dominion Street have any available units?
2800 Dominion Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2800 Dominion Street have?
Some of 2800 Dominion Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2800 Dominion Street currently offering any rent specials?
2800 Dominion Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2800 Dominion Street pet-friendly?
No, 2800 Dominion Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 2800 Dominion Street offer parking?
Yes, 2800 Dominion Street offers parking.
Does 2800 Dominion Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2800 Dominion Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2800 Dominion Street have a pool?
No, 2800 Dominion Street does not have a pool.
Does 2800 Dominion Street have accessible units?
No, 2800 Dominion Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2800 Dominion Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2800 Dominion Street has units with dishwashers.

