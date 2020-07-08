2533 Bauer Drive

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

REDUCED!! THIS AMAZING, UPDATED home is MOVE-IN READY!! This home has been completely repainted top to bottom, brand new flooring throughout, granite counters in kitchen and more! Featuring 3 BR's and 2 baths, this home is perfect for your family!! The family rm is open to the kitchen and breakfast area. Everyone will enjoy the spacious backyard!! Conveniently located to I-35W, restaurants, shopping, and colleges! Monthly rent INCLUDES THE LAWN CARE so you don't have to worry! Applicants age 18+ to complete TAR app and pay $60 fee, provide color copy of DL's, past 4 paystubs, current rental reference contact, and call in advance for pet approval. YOU DON'T WANT TO MISS THIS ONE!! MUST SEE TO BELIEVE!!