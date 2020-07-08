2533 Bauer Drive

Amenities
REDUCED!! THIS AMAZING, UPDATED home is MOVE-IN READY!! This home has been completely repainted top to bottom, brand new flooring throughout, granite counters in kitchen and more! Featuring 3 BR's and 2 baths, this home is perfect for your family!! The family rm is open to the kitchen and breakfast area. Everyone will enjoy the spacious backyard!! Conveniently located to I-35W, restaurants, shopping, and colleges! Monthly rent INCLUDES THE LAWN CARE so you don't have to worry! Applicants age 18+ to complete TAR app and pay $60 fee, provide color copy of DL's, past 4 paystubs, current rental reference contact, and call in advance for pet approval. YOU DON'T WANT TO MISS THIS ONE!! MUST SEE TO BELIEVE!!