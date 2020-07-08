All apartments in Denton
2533 Bauer Drive
2533 Bauer Drive

2533 Bauer Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2533 Bauer Drive, Denton, TX 76207

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
REDUCED!! THIS AMAZING, UPDATED home is MOVE-IN READY!! This home has been completely repainted top to bottom, brand new flooring throughout, granite counters in kitchen and more! Featuring 3 BR's and 2 baths, this home is perfect for your family!! The family rm is open to the kitchen and breakfast area. Everyone will enjoy the spacious backyard!! Conveniently located to I-35W, restaurants, shopping, and colleges! Monthly rent INCLUDES THE LAWN CARE so you don't have to worry! Applicants age 18+ to complete TAR app and pay $60 fee, provide color copy of DL's, past 4 paystubs, current rental reference contact, and call in advance for pet approval. YOU DON'T WANT TO MISS THIS ONE!! MUST SEE TO BELIEVE!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2533 Bauer Drive have any available units?
2533 Bauer Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2533 Bauer Drive have?
Some of 2533 Bauer Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2533 Bauer Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2533 Bauer Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2533 Bauer Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2533 Bauer Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2533 Bauer Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2533 Bauer Drive offers parking.
Does 2533 Bauer Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2533 Bauer Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2533 Bauer Drive have a pool?
No, 2533 Bauer Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2533 Bauer Drive have accessible units?
No, 2533 Bauer Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2533 Bauer Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2533 Bauer Drive has units with dishwashers.

