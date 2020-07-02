2521 Liberty Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This beautiful four-bedroom, two-bath home has new carpet, fresh paint, remodeled baths, and updated kitchen with granite look counters. Vaulted ceilings throughout, with wood beams in the family room. The high ceilings, natural light and architectural features make this a very cozy home. The family room also features a brick wood-burning fireplace with an open floor plan. Located in Wilson Elementary school district. Open patio and mature trees, all in a great location near 380 and Loop 288 for an easy commute.