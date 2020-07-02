All apartments in Denton
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2521 Liberty Lane

2521 Liberty Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2521 Liberty Lane, Denton, TX 76209
Northwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This beautiful four-bedroom, two-bath home has new carpet, fresh paint, remodeled baths, and updated kitchen with granite look counters. Vaulted ceilings throughout, with wood beams in the family room. The high ceilings, natural light and architectural features make this a very cozy home. The family room also features a brick wood-burning fireplace with an open floor plan. Located in Wilson Elementary school district. Open patio and mature trees, all in a great location near 380 and Loop 288 for an easy commute.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2521 Liberty Lane have any available units?
2521 Liberty Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2521 Liberty Lane have?
Some of 2521 Liberty Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2521 Liberty Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2521 Liberty Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2521 Liberty Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2521 Liberty Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 2521 Liberty Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2521 Liberty Lane offers parking.
Does 2521 Liberty Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2521 Liberty Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2521 Liberty Lane have a pool?
No, 2521 Liberty Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2521 Liberty Lane have accessible units?
No, 2521 Liberty Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2521 Liberty Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2521 Liberty Lane has units with dishwashers.

