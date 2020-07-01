All apartments in Denton
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2521 La Paloma Drive

2521 La Paloma Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2521 La Paloma Drive, Denton, TX 76209
Northwood

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful fully renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bath home that is just like new located in North Denton. This home features brand new flooring, new paint, new countertops, beautiful tile backsplash, and new appliances to be installed. The living room features a nice and cozy fireplace that is just perfect for family gatherings. This home features a large backyard that is perfect for the children to play, and family gatherings. This home is absoultely adorable and will not last long. Pets are considered on a case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2521 La Paloma Drive have any available units?
2521 La Paloma Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2521 La Paloma Drive have?
Some of 2521 La Paloma Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2521 La Paloma Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2521 La Paloma Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2521 La Paloma Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2521 La Paloma Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2521 La Paloma Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2521 La Paloma Drive offers parking.
Does 2521 La Paloma Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2521 La Paloma Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2521 La Paloma Drive have a pool?
No, 2521 La Paloma Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2521 La Paloma Drive have accessible units?
No, 2521 La Paloma Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2521 La Paloma Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2521 La Paloma Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

