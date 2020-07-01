2521 La Paloma Drive

Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful fully renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bath home that is just like new located in North Denton. This home features brand new flooring, new paint, new countertops, beautiful tile backsplash, and new appliances to be installed. The living room features a nice and cozy fireplace that is just perfect for family gatherings. This home features a large backyard that is perfect for the children to play, and family gatherings. This home is absoultely adorable and will not last long. Pets are considered on a case by case basis.