Amenities

dishwasher garage oven

Charming 2 bed 1 bath apartments. Walking distance to University of North Texas (UNT). ALL UTILITIES EXCEPT ELECTRICITY WILL BE PAID (water, gas, trash, sewage)* Landlord ALSO has a 1 bed 1 bath units available for $750. Tenant to verify all information in regards to schools, SqFt, and also all info pertaining to this property. Properties will go fast!!!!! Move in Date is Aug 15,2019