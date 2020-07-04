All apartments in Denton
2317 Wildwood Lane
2317 Wildwood Lane

2317 Wildwood Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2317 Wildwood Lane, Denton, TX 76210

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice 3 Bdrm 2 Bath home with Large Family Rm with a Wood Burning Fireplace. Kitchen has plenty of light with it's own skylight, lots of cabinets, over sized Pantry-Utility Room. This home boasts 3 spacious carpeted bedrooms w walk in closets. Mstr Bdrm has a Walk in Closet, Garden Tub, Separate Shower, and Granite To Vanity. Kitchen has its own nook as well as a formal dining area next to the nook. Backyard has a deck on the side with a storage shed in the rear for your garden and lawn tools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2317 Wildwood Lane have any available units?
2317 Wildwood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2317 Wildwood Lane have?
Some of 2317 Wildwood Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2317 Wildwood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2317 Wildwood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2317 Wildwood Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2317 Wildwood Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 2317 Wildwood Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2317 Wildwood Lane offers parking.
Does 2317 Wildwood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2317 Wildwood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2317 Wildwood Lane have a pool?
No, 2317 Wildwood Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2317 Wildwood Lane have accessible units?
No, 2317 Wildwood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2317 Wildwood Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2317 Wildwood Lane has units with dishwashers.

