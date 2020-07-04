2317 Wildwood Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Nice 3 Bdrm 2 Bath home with Large Family Rm with a Wood Burning Fireplace. Kitchen has plenty of light with it's own skylight, lots of cabinets, over sized Pantry-Utility Room. This home boasts 3 spacious carpeted bedrooms w walk in closets. Mstr Bdrm has a Walk in Closet, Garden Tub, Separate Shower, and Granite To Vanity. Kitchen has its own nook as well as a formal dining area next to the nook. Backyard has a deck on the side with a storage shed in the rear for your garden and lawn tools.