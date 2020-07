Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities

This beautiful one story house is located in South Denton, Close to Guyer High School. Home featured split floor plan. house has 3 bedrooms plus study can be used as 4th bedroom. Master suite is in the back of the house. Beautiful Kitchen with granite counter-tops. Covered patio looking out to spacious back yard.