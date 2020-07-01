All apartments in Denton
Find more places like 229 Jagoe Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denton, TX
/
229 Jagoe Street
Last updated May 16 2019 at 6:23 AM

229 Jagoe Street

229 Jagoe Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

229 Jagoe Street, Denton, TX 76201

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Adorable and updated 2 bedroom, 1 bath, one block walking distance to UNT campus. Rich hardwood floors, fireplace, lots of natural light, lots of charm and character. Appliances included are gas range, refrigerator, microwave, and dishwasher. Large bedrooms, separate dining with french doors, utility room with enough space for full size washer and dryer and storage. Separate garage with opener. Pets considered with breed and size restrictions, increase monthly rent and one time pet fee. One year plus lease. Lawn care included. Tenant responsible for all other utilities. Deposit is $1,475, application fee is $40. Available July 1, 2019.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 229 Jagoe Street have any available units?
229 Jagoe Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 229 Jagoe Street have?
Some of 229 Jagoe Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 229 Jagoe Street currently offering any rent specials?
229 Jagoe Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 229 Jagoe Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 229 Jagoe Street is pet friendly.
Does 229 Jagoe Street offer parking?
Yes, 229 Jagoe Street offers parking.
Does 229 Jagoe Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 229 Jagoe Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 229 Jagoe Street have a pool?
No, 229 Jagoe Street does not have a pool.
Does 229 Jagoe Street have accessible units?
No, 229 Jagoe Street does not have accessible units.
Does 229 Jagoe Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 229 Jagoe Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Across The Street
1701 West Oak Street
Denton, TX 76201
Trinity Pines Apartments
3815 Stuart Road
Denton, TX 76209
Hickory Creek Ranch
2700 Cedar Creek Lane
Denton, TX 76210
Coronado North
301 Coronado Dr
Denton, TX 76209
Londonderry Oaks
1721 Teasley Ln
Denton, TX 76210
19TWENTY APARTMENTS
1920 N Ruddell St
Denton, TX 76209
Square9
315 South Locust Street
Denton, TX 76201
The Lodge at Pecan Creek
6503 S Shady Shores Rd
Denton, TX 76208

Similar Pages

Denton 1 BedroomsDenton 2 Bedrooms
Denton Apartments with ParkingDenton Dog Friendly Apartments
Denton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TX
Grapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of North TexasTexas Woman's University
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas