229 Jagoe Street

Adorable and updated 2 bedroom, 1 bath, one block walking distance to UNT campus. Rich hardwood floors, fireplace, lots of natural light, lots of charm and character. Appliances included are gas range, refrigerator, microwave, and dishwasher. Large bedrooms, separate dining with french doors, utility room with enough space for full size washer and dryer and storage. Separate garage with opener. Pets considered with breed and size restrictions, increase monthly rent and one time pet fee. One year plus lease. Lawn care included. Tenant responsible for all other utilities. Deposit is $1,475, application fee is $40. Available July 1, 2019.