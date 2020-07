Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garage air conditioning microwave range

Unit Amenities air conditioning microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Available 02/07/20 Located just minutes from Texas Women's University and the heart of Denton. This home features central heat and air, washer and dryer connections, fridge/microwave/stove included, and a small covered patio for the hot Texas summer! This home has a detached garage and a medium storage shed in the back.



MORE PHOTOS COMING SOON!!!!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5498337)