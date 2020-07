Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities

Don't miss your opportunity to own this stunning two story home with a plethora of gorgeous features. Walk in to high ceilings, beautiful wood flooring and plantation shutters throughout. Open kitchen features stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Enjoy the weather outside with a fully screened in porch. Home owners impeccably maintained the property and it shows. Check out our virtual tour.