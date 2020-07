Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities

2207 Palmer Dr Available 07/29/19 Amazing Home 4 U !!! - This 2 bed 2 bath beautiful home is located very close to TWU and shopping. Home has hardwood floors, amazing sun room with fully remodeled bathroom. Amazing yard, great for entertaining.



***MOVE IN 7/26/2019***



NO PET PROPERTY



A MUST SEE for sure!!!



This home is sure to go quick so.....



Schedule your tour today! 940-565-9902 ext 1 TRACY



www.adamirealty.com



