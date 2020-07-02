2207 Houston Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Wonderfully maintained single story residence in quiet neighborhood, close to schools and shopping. New hardwood flooring throughout main living areas. Kitchen has double ovens and oversized granite counter top island for casual dining. Spacious living room for entertaining guests and family gatherings. You'll love the enclosed back sunroom that is centrally heated and air-conditioned for year round enjoyment. Master bedroom has en suite bath and walk in closet. 2 additional bedrooms and full-bath. Oversized garage can hold up to 4 vehicles or plenty of room for the home hobbyist. Hurry, this one won't last long!