2207 Houston Place
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2207 Houston Place

2207 Houston Place · No Longer Available
Location

2207 Houston Place, Denton, TX 76201

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Wonderfully maintained single story residence in quiet neighborhood, close to schools and shopping. New hardwood flooring throughout main living areas. Kitchen has double ovens and oversized granite counter top island for casual dining. Spacious living room for entertaining guests and family gatherings. You'll love the enclosed back sunroom that is centrally heated and air-conditioned for year round enjoyment. Master bedroom has en suite bath and walk in closet. 2 additional bedrooms and full-bath. Oversized garage can hold up to 4 vehicles or plenty of room for the home hobbyist. Hurry, this one won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2207 Houston Place have any available units?
2207 Houston Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2207 Houston Place have?
Some of 2207 Houston Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2207 Houston Place currently offering any rent specials?
2207 Houston Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2207 Houston Place pet-friendly?
No, 2207 Houston Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 2207 Houston Place offer parking?
Yes, 2207 Houston Place offers parking.
Does 2207 Houston Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2207 Houston Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2207 Houston Place have a pool?
No, 2207 Houston Place does not have a pool.
Does 2207 Houston Place have accessible units?
No, 2207 Houston Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2207 Houston Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2207 Houston Place has units with dishwashers.

