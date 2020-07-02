2114 Robinwood Lane

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Available Immediately - Applicant Unable To Move. Hurry! Wonderful Home On Huge Fenced Lot! Gorgeious Backyard In Wilson & Ryan District. Remodeled Kitchen With Granite (2013) And New 5 Burner Range (2017), Master With Walk-In Closet & Expanded Bath With Slate, Hall Bath Includes Travertine. Large Secondary Bedrooms. 2 Inch Blinds. New Heat-AC Unit. Home Will Have A New Backdoor Soon Too. May Consider Short-Term Leases Between 3 Months And 11 Months At $1,795. Great Home In Great Neighborhood. This Home Leases Quickly Due To Location And Being In Wilson Elementary District. Must Have Signed Lease And Full Deposit To Hold - Hurry!