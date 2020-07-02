All apartments in Denton
Find more places like 2114 Robinwood Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denton, TX
/
2114 Robinwood Lane
Last updated March 26 2020 at 4:40 AM

2114 Robinwood Lane

2114 Robinwood Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2114 Robinwood Lane, Denton, TX 76209

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available Immediately - Applicant Unable To Move. Hurry! Wonderful Home On Huge Fenced Lot! Gorgeious Backyard In Wilson & Ryan District. Remodeled Kitchen With Granite (2013) And New 5 Burner Range (2017), Master With Walk-In Closet & Expanded Bath With Slate, Hall Bath Includes Travertine. Large Secondary Bedrooms. 2 Inch Blinds. New Heat-AC Unit. Home Will Have A New Backdoor Soon Too. May Consider Short-Term Leases Between 3 Months And 11 Months At $1,795. Great Home In Great Neighborhood. This Home Leases Quickly Due To Location And Being In Wilson Elementary District. Must Have Signed Lease And Full Deposit To Hold - Hurry!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2114 Robinwood Lane have any available units?
2114 Robinwood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2114 Robinwood Lane have?
Some of 2114 Robinwood Lane's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2114 Robinwood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2114 Robinwood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2114 Robinwood Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2114 Robinwood Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 2114 Robinwood Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2114 Robinwood Lane offers parking.
Does 2114 Robinwood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2114 Robinwood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2114 Robinwood Lane have a pool?
No, 2114 Robinwood Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2114 Robinwood Lane have accessible units?
No, 2114 Robinwood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2114 Robinwood Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2114 Robinwood Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Crash Pads
814 Bernard Street
Denton, TX 76201
Autumn Ridge
3401 Joyce Lane
Denton, TX 76207
Vintage Pads
2424 West Oak Street
Denton, TX 76201
Majestic Parc
2700 East Mckinney Street
Denton, TX 76209
Timberlinks at Denton
5201 Par Dr
Denton, TX 76208
Lights
1607 West Oak Street
Denton, TX 76201
Coronado North
301 Coronado Dr
Denton, TX 76209
Oak Meadows
1810 Teasley Ln
Denton, TX 76205

Similar Pages

Denton 1 BedroomsDenton 2 Bedrooms
Denton Apartments with ParkingDenton Dog Friendly Apartments
Denton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TX
Grapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of North TexasTexas Woman's University
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas