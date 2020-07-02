2114 Robinwood Lane

Amenities
Available Immediately - Applicant Unable To Move. Hurry! Wonderful Home On Huge Fenced Lot! Gorgeious Backyard In Wilson & Ryan District. Remodeled Kitchen With Granite (2013) And New 5 Burner Range (2017), Master With Walk-In Closet & Expanded Bath With Slate, Hall Bath Includes Travertine. Large Secondary Bedrooms. 2 Inch Blinds. New Heat-AC Unit. Home Will Have A New Backdoor Soon Too. May Consider Short-Term Leases Between 3 Months And 11 Months At $1,795. Great Home In Great Neighborhood. This Home Leases Quickly Due To Location And Being In Wilson Elementary District. Must Have Signed Lease And Full Deposit To Hold - Hurry!