Amenities

pet friendly garage fireplace microwave refrigerator

Very nice 3 bedroom-2 bathroom home in great neighborhood, just minutes from TWU, UNT, and the Denton Downtown Square! You're close to Loop 288, for easy access to Wal-Mart, Lowe's, and other retail. Corner lot, great price! Lawn maintenance included! This home won't last long!



PLEASE NOTE: Income required to be 2x the monthly rent, a clear rental history, and clean credit check. ONE pet allowed with a 30 pound weight limit. Nonrefundable $300 pet fee.